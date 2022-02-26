SCOPE festival for all Puppet show, Band Pather enthrall audience

The festival is being organised under Science & Technology Communication, Popularization & its Extension (SCOPE). The day began with a puppet show ‘Science Vigyan’ and Ladishah by the Department of Convergent Journalism, under the guidance of Sr Asst Prof Dr John Babu Koyye Dr. John Babu said, “The purpose is to educate people about the importance of Science is 21st Century and how it is eradicating superstition.”