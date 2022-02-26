SCOPE festival for all Puppet show, Band Pather enthrall audience

Srinagar, Feb 26: The puppet show, Band Pather and Science Mushaira enthralled the audience on the fifth day of the Vigyan Sarvatre Pujyate (Science & Technology is Revered All Over), Festival for All, organised by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), University of Kashmir (KU), in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, at Gandhi Bhawan in University of Kashmir, here Saturday.
The festival is being organised under Science & Technology Communication, Popularization & its Extension (SCOPE). The day began with a puppet show ‘Science Vigyan’ and Ladishah by the Department of Convergent Journalism, under the guidance of Sr Asst Prof Dr John Babu Koyye Dr. John Babu said, “The purpose is to educate people about the importance of Science is 21st Century and how it is eradicating superstition.”