Scores of patients screened at mega health camp in Pulwama

Pulwama, Jan 10: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary, Department of Health organised a mega health camp at New Covid Hospital Prichoo Pulwama today.
The mega health camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama in presence of CMO Pulwama Dr Mir Haseena, BMO Pulwama Dr Irfana Gani, who was also the Nodal Officer of the health camp, BMO Rajpora/ Tral/ Pampore and other officials of Health Department Pulwama.
On the occasion, people were examined and screened by doctors of neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, ENT, cardiology, urology, chest, gastroenterology, gynecologist and obstetrics, dermatology, endocrinology, child specialist, dental, general medicine and general surgery. Thousands of patients swarmed the camp to consult medical specialists from across the district during which patients suffering from health issues and needed treatment were examined and provided free medicines.
Thousands of patients were examined free of cost with the help of District Administration. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary said, it is necessary to organise health camps to connect the general public with health services and to aware the public about the beneficial schemes of the health department.
He said that it should be “our endeavor that the benefits of the schemes run by the government should reach the last beneficiary living in remote areas.” He said that “people should be health conscious and get their tests done in time and get treated.” Better health is our greatest asset, he added. The DC also praised the services of the health fraternity towards the people. He also praised the services of the NGO “Doctors for You”.
The Deputy Commissioner said that by organising such events, the general public would be able to get information about the facilities available in the health department and they would be able to take advantage of them. Deputy Commissioner added that district administration shall organise such camps in future as well in every block of the District. Later the DC handed over golden cards, UDID cards, age certificates among the beneficiaries on the occasion.
While speaking to reporters, the Deputy Commissioner said that it is the vision of Prime Minister and the LG that “we should universalize the Health services and make these available to every citizen of the society.”
The DC urged people to take part in health related government schemes to get benefit. He also interacted with the patients and team of doctors and enquired about the facilities available for the patients.
The DC further inspected the facilities made available for the patients there. He also inspected the Testing lab, RTPCR Room, Sample processing room, RNA extractor room, Console room established in the Covid Hospital. The health officials apprised the DC that all kind of tests are being done in the lab including the COVID tests, CT scan and other kind of tests. He also took stock of “the Physiotherapy unit established in the Covid Hospital.” The DC directed the officials that all RTPCR tests of the District shall be done in the newly established COVID hospital. He further directed the officials that all tests shall be done only at 50% cost.
Later the CMO Pulwama and BMO Pulwama expressed their gratitude to DC Pulwama and said that the efforts and dedication of DC Pulwama towards the Health Department will prove highly beneficial in providing better healthcare to the patients in the district.