Scores of patients screened at mega health camp in Pulwama

Thousands of patients were examined free of cost with the help of District Administration. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary said, it is necessary to organise health camps to connect the general public with health services and to aware the public about the beneficial schemes of the health department.

He said that it should be “our endeavor that the benefits of the schemes run by the government should reach the last beneficiary living in remote areas.” He said that “people should be health conscious and get their tests done in time and get treated.” Better health is our greatest asset, he added. The DC also praised the services of the health fraternity towards the people. He also praised the services of the NGO “Doctors for You”.