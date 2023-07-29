Screen entire J&K population for non-communicable diseases: CS

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a review meeting of the performance of National Health Mission (NHM), the chief secretary said that the NCDs were a major cause of deaths across the world so their early diagnosis could lead to better prevention and cure of such diseases.

He asked for organising camps all across J&K for conducting free of cost screening of people.

Mehta also observed that there was still scope for improvement in institutional births despite it being ahead of the national average.