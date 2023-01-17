​Screening could prevent sudden cardiac deaths in young people: DAK

​The DAK President said, quoting a Swedish study, that nine in ten cases of sudden death due to HCM in young people were preceded by symptoms, ECG abnormalities or family history.​​

“These findings suggest that cardiac screening may help prevent sudden death in young population with HCM,” he said.

Dr Nisar said sudden cardiac arrest in young can also be caused by a long QT syndrome, a genetic heart rhythm condition that causes fast and chaotic heart rhythm in a structurally normal heart. A simple ECG screening can detect this condition and an ICD will help reduce the risk of death in these individuals.

He said sudden cardiac arrest is the abrupt or unexpected loss of heart function leading to loss of consciousness and collapse. The condition usually results from a problem with your heart’s electrical system.

Sudden cardiac arrest isn’t same as a heart attack, when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked. However, a heart attack can sometimes trigger an electrical disturbance that leads to sudden cardiac arrest.

“If not treated immediately, sudden cardiac arrest leads to death. Chances of survival outside a hospital increase in those who receive immediate bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR),” he added.

