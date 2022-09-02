Scuffle leaves labourer dead in Shopian

It said that a labourer Nasir Ahmad Naik, son of Abdul Hamid Naik, 19, of Banihal was critically injured after getting involved in a scuffle at a rented accommodation in Shopian. The injured person was shifted to a nearby hospital but he succumbed on the way, they said. Confirming the incident, Police said that three persons were apprehended while two others managed to flee before Police arrived at the scene.