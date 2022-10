Kangan, Oct 19: The Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan Javid Ahmad Rather Wednesday chaired an introductory meeting with the DDC members and Chairmen of BDC Kangan and Gund blocks.An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that BDO Kangan Arif Ahmad was also present during the meeting.The members and chairmen accorded a warm welcome to SDM and assured full support for the overall development and welfare of the people.