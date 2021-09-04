SDRF 1st Bn conducts drill at Shankar Acharya

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that besides, a cleanliness drive was also conducted under Swach Bharat Abhiyan and all the plastic waste and non-biodegradable waste was collected and dumped at a designated location.

SDRF 1st Bn, Srinagar regularly conducts these cleanliness drives at Shankar Acharya hills and adjoining areas to create awareness among the people about keeping the environment neat and clean.