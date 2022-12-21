SDRF steps up efforts to trace drowned Sopore girl

The proposal for the units at Wullar in Bandipora and Sopore has been initiated after the SSP SDRF visited the site of a search operation at Sopore on Wednesday where a search operation to retrieve the body of 17-year-old old girl is in progress for the 10th straight day.

Wular Lake is the 2nd largest fresh-water lake of Asia, situated on the foothills of Haramuk mountain. The lake is spread over a total area of 200 square km covering almost 24 km in length while its breadth is 10 km. The lake lies between the towns of Sopore and Bandipora in north Kashmir.