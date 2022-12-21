SDRF steps up efforts to trace drowned Sopore girl
Baramulla, Dec 21 : The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Kashmir has prepared a proposal for setting up its two full fledged units at Sopore and Bandipora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district for response to notified disasters.
The proposal for the units at Wullar in Bandipora and Sopore has been initiated after the SSP SDRF visited the site of a search operation at Sopore on Wednesday where a search operation to retrieve the body of 17-year-old old girl is in progress for the 10th straight day.
Wular Lake is the 2nd largest fresh-water lake of Asia, situated on the foothills of Haramuk mountain. The lake is spread over a total area of 200 square km covering almost 24 km in length while its breadth is 10 km. The lake lies between the towns of Sopore and Bandipora in north Kashmir.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, Commandant , SDRF, Firdous Iqbal, said that the rescue and search operation at Sopore river Jehlum is in full swing.
He said teams of SDRF are tirelessly working to retrieve the body and SDRF has decided to increase men and boats at the operation site.
“The strength of boats will be increased from two to three,” said Firdous iqbal. He said besides increase in rescue boats, one more deep diver will be added to the team so that search at underwater identified points on river Jehlum would be further intensified.
Over delay in fishing out the body from the river Jehlum, Commandant SDRF, said that near the bridge there is left out material of the bridge and some concertina wire, where the body might have got stuck.
“We are tirelessly working on all options. The body might have drifted away from the actual position where the girl jumped or might have stuck beneath the bridge where left out material of the damaged bridge or some concertina wire coils is believed to have piled,” added Firdous Iqbal.
The setting up of full-fledged SDRPF units at Sopore and in Bandipora has been sought after the recent suicide of a teenage girl in Sopore. In the past, there have been several incidents of boat capsize in Wullar lake which has consumed several lives. If the demand is fulfilled by the SDRP it would provide a big relief to the local population.