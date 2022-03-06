Search for new KU, JU VCs gains momentum

Srinagar, Mar 6: The two separate Search Committees constituted to find new vice-chancellors for the University of Kashmir and the University of Jammu have expedited the process and are likely to finish the entire exercise this month.
A top official told Greater Kashmir that the Search Committee for the new KU VC is likely to meet on 15th of this month for another meeting where they will shortlist the candidates from amongst more than 130 applicants for an interaction with the panel.
“The interaction may be held around 25th of this month, immediately after which the Search Committee will submit a panel of three names to the Chancellor of the University, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to pick the final candidate,” the official said.
“If all goes as planned, the new VC is expected to be in office by the end of this month, or latest by first week of April,” he said. In the case of Jammu University, a senior official said the Search Committee has already finalised the shortlisting process and is scheduled to hold its interaction with 14 shortlisted candidates on 9th of this month, and submit the panel of three names to the Chancellor for choosing the final candidate, on the same day. The shortlisted candidates, they said, includes four candidates from the Jammu University.“The new JU VC may assume office by the 20th of this month,” the official said, adding that more than 200 applicants were received for the post of JU VC. According to official sources, the Search Committees have expedited the process to facilitate the early appointment of new VCs in view of the start of new academic sessions in the universities following the winter break and the disturbances caused by Covid-19.
Academics welcome the move to expedite the process of VCs’ appointment.
“There is no point delaying the exercise. It would be good to see new VCs assuming the charge and put an end to this phase of uncertainty on the two campuses,” said a senior teacher at KU.
“All we expect and hope for is that the appointment of VCs shall be made strictly in accordance with the UGC guidelines wherein great emphasis has been laid on merit, scholarship, academic acumen and leadership skills of the to be appointed vice-chancellors,” he said.
The Search Committee for KU VC is headed by Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities while its members are Prof Najma Akthar, VC Jamia Millia Islamia University New Delhi and Prof Mohammad Miyan, former VC MANU Hyderabad.The JU VC Search Committee is headed by Prof Arun Kumar Grover, former VC Panjab University Chandigarh and its members include Prof Anik Kumar Tyagi, VC Nagaland University and Prof Pardesi Lal, former VC Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Delhi. The search committees were constituted in early December 2021 following expiry of the three year tenures of incumbent KU VC Prof Talat Ahmad and incumbent JU VC Prof Manoj Dhar.Prof Ahmad and Prof Dhar were initially appointed for a period of five years but the term was reduced to three years under the relevant provisions of the J&K Reorganisation Act which came into vogue after the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status in August 2019.