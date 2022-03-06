Search for new KU, JU VCs gains momentum

“If all goes as planned, the new VC is expected to be in office by the end of this month, or latest by first week of April,” he said. In the case of Jammu University, a senior official said the Search Committee has already finalised the shortlisting process and is scheduled to hold its interaction with 14 shortlisted candidates on 9th of this month, and submit the panel of three names to the Chancellor for choosing the final candidate, on the same day. The shortlisted candidates, they said, includes four candidates from the Jammu University.“The new JU VC may assume office by the 20th of this month,” the official said, adding that more than 200 applicants were received for the post of JU VC. According to official sources, the Search Committees have expedited the process to facilitate the early appointment of new VCs in view of the start of new academic sessions in the universities following the winter break and the disturbances caused by Covid-19.

Academics welcome the move to expedite the process of VCs’ appointment.

“There is no point delaying the exercise. It would be good to see new VCs assuming the charge and put an end to this phase of uncertainty on the two campuses,” said a senior teacher at KU.