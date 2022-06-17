Search operation continues at Kulgam gunfight site on 4th day

Srinagar, June 17: A cordon and search operation continues for the fourth day at Mishipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday where two militants were shot dead by security forces yesterday.
News agency GNS quoted a top police officer saying that after killing of the two militants yesterday, the cordon and search operation will continue as there is apprehension of more militants hiding in the area.
So far no fresh contact has been established with any hiding militants since yesterday, the officer added.
As per police, one of the slain militants was responsible for killing teacher Rajni Bala on May 31.