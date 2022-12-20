Searches continue for drowned Sopore girl

Baramulla, Dec 20: For Ghulam Ahmad a fisherman from Bandipora, it has been ninth successive day rowing his boat in river Jehlum to trace the body of 17 year old Sopore girl who ended her life by jumping in to Jehlum on last Monday.
After nine days, there is visible fatigue among the rescuers as their is no trace of the body yet. “Our efforts have yielded no result yet,” said Ghulam Ahmad, a fisherman from Bandipora. “Our hard efforts are continuing and we hope body will be retrieved soon,” he added.
The fisherman community from Sopore, Bandipora, Kakpora Pulwama, Telibal and other parts of Kashmir have shown tremendous value for humanity as they turned in good numbers to take part in the rescue operation.
Among them is Abdul Salam Dar, a fisherman from Kakpora Pulwama who has retrieved 40 bodies in his life time from river Jhelum.
“As the circumstances under which Sopore girl committed suicide surfaced, it left me numb,” said Abdul Salam. “I along with other fellow fisherman rushed to Sopore rescue and operation site and joined the operation. Though, we have been unable to retrieve the body, but are hopeful that our efforts wont get in vain,” says Dar.
Besides, fisherman community, teams of SDRF and other Government rescue teams too have been relentlessly involved in the rescue operation.
The circumstances under which the Sopore girl took extreme step has left people of Kashmir numb.
The girl according to family sources was depressed as her family condition was not normal.
“Her father has passed several years back while her only brother is suffering from kidney ailment” said one of deceased girl’s relatives.
Following the unavoidable circumstances at home, the girl is believed to have plunged in to some ailment and finally ended her life on last Monday.