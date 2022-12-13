Searches continue for teenage girl in river Jhelum in Sopore

Sopore, Dec 13: On the second day today the rescue and search operation continued to locate the body of a teenage girl who jumped in river Jhelum near Jamia Qadeem bridge of Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.
An official said that the search operation to trace the body of the teenage girl has been started from Tuesday morning again. He said the operation was being carried out by a team of SDRF, police and the local fishermen to locate the girl’s body. On Monday, a 17-year-old girl from Kraltang locality of Sopore jumped into the river Jhelum near Jamia Masjid bridge.