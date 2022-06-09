Seasonal labourers in Shopian face problems after disengagement

Shopian: Bashir Ahmad, a resident of south Kashmir's Shopian district, is facing problems after he was disengaged as a seasonal labourer for the current irrigation season by the Irrigation Department.

Ahmad, 54, was working as a seasonal coolie since 1986 and would struggle hard to maintain his family out of his scanty wages.

However, this season he was not engaged by the department leaving him in deep trouble. "I am unable to feed my family and meet the educational expenses of my children ," said Ahmad.