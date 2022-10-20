Season's first snowfall drapes Gurez valley in white; Gurez-Bandipora road shut

Bandipora, 20 Oct: The season's first snowfall has draped the pristine Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district in white much to the delight of tourists.
As per the locals, the overnight snow has draped almost all of the valley areas under white including Dawar, the centrally located Tehsil in Gurez, and far off Tulail as well.
Aijaz Ahmad a local said that the snow depth is estimated to be 3-4 inches in Dawar, while the weather remains overcast. He said higher reaches have recorded more snow.
Meanwhile, Gurez-Bandipora road has been closed for traffic after moderate snowfall along Razdan Pass, a BRO official responsible for roads upkeep told Greater Kashmir.