Season's first snowfall shuts Bandipora-Gurez road

As per the officials, Gurez valley's Dissan, a high altitude hamlet received snowfall while the plains were lashed with rains, which continued throughout the night.

The snowfall on Razdan Top and other adjoining areas on Monday morning has triggered the closure of Bandipora-Gurez road, officials said.

"Gurez road is closed due to snow, rains continue to lash the valley," SDM Gurez Mudasir Ahamd confirmed to Greater Kashmir.

He said that light to moderate snowfall has been reported in the upper reaches of the valley.

Officials believe with a rise in day temperature, the road will be opened soon.