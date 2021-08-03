Sebi exempts J&K govt from making open offer in J&K Bank share acquisition case

New Delhi, Aug 3: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday exempted the Jammu and Kashmir government from making an open offer to the shareholders of Jammu and Kashmir Bank following a proposed equity infusion that would hike the promoter stake by 6.06 per cent in the lender.

The directive comes after Sebi received an application from the bank on behalf of its promoter, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking exemption from the open offer obligation arising under SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms due to the proposed acquisition.

The government of Jammu & Kashmir is infusing a capital up to Rs 500 crore towards equity infusion or recapitalization of the bank against allotment of equity shares.

The bank will allot 16,76,72,702 equity shares at Rs 29.82 apiece.