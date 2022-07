Srinagar: State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma Thursday held a meeting with Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (H&DD), Dheeraj Gupta.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that threadbare discussions were held on the constitution of municipal bodies and modalities were also discussed about arrangements by H&UDD for making the transition for the conduct of elections and by-elections to the Urban Local Bodies as and when due through SEC.