SEC extends period of filling of claims, objections for updation of Panchayat electoral rolls by two days

Srinagar, Jan 17: The State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the period of filling of claims and objections for addition/Deletion/Correction/Transposition by two days upto 20th January, 2023, officials said today.
The extension in the dates from January 18th to January 20th has been done to facilitate all the eligible persons for getting themselves registered as voters in the Panchayat Electoral Roll, said an official.
A comprehensive revision of Panchayat Electoral Roll with 01 January 2023 as qualifying date has been taken up in all Panchayat Halqas of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Further, the Commission has informed that the dates regarding final disposal of claims which is January 30, 2023 and the final publication of Electoral Roll which is February 10, 2023 shall remain unchanged.