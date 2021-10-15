SEC inaugurates AJKPC headquarters at Jammu

Scores of District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC) members, and Sarpanches, besides Corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) attended the inaugural function.

The function was organised by the UT president of AJKPC Anil Sharma who welcomed the State Election Commissioner on his arrival.

Speaking on the occasion, State Election Commissioner appreciated the efforts made by the AJKPC to strengthen the grassroots level democracy and empowerment of Panchayati Raj System in Jammu and Kashmir. He also highlighted the role of grassroots level democratic institutions in the strengthening of the democracy and stressed upon the elected PRI members to work with dedication to serve the people.

In his address, Anil Sharma highlighted the various initiatives taken by the AJKPC for the empowerment of PRIs.