SEC orders re-poll in two DDC constituencies of north Kashmir next month

Srinagar, Nov 16: The State Election Commission(SEC) has ordered a re-poll in two District Development Council (DDC) constituencies of north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Kupwara districts after polling was declared void in these constituencies in 2020 elections.
Quoting a top official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the re-poll has been ordered in Hajin-A and Drugmulla constituencies of Bandipora and Kupwara districts respectively.
He said that the re-poll will be held on December 5 from 7 am to 2 pm and arrangements for the same are being made.
He also said that counting will be held on December 8 and the poll process shall conclude on December 12, while the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct have been implemented with immediate effect in these constituencies.
The polling in both these constituencies was held along with others during the DDC elections in 2020.
The counting of votes was withheld after it was detected that some contesting candidates had entered the wrong information in Form-6. Later, polling in both constituencies was declared as void.