SEC orders re-poll in two DDC constituencies of north Kashmir next month

Srinagar, Nov 16: The State Election Commission(SEC) has ordered a re-poll in two District Development Council (DDC) constituencies of north Kashmir’s Bandipora and Kupwara districts after polling was declared void in these constituencies in 2020 elections.

Quoting a top official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the re-poll has been ordered in Hajin-A and Drugmulla constituencies of Bandipora and Kupwara districts respectively.