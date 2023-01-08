Second National Curling Championship concludes at Gulmarg

Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd. and also the President, CFI, while announcing the closing of the games said, “The second National Curling Championship has been a magnificent exhibition of India’s talent in Curling. It has built on the success of the first edition held last year. The enthusiasm of the participants and the spectators has gladdened my heart".

"I’m sure that in the coming days, we will see the sport of Curling becoming more popular in India. Religare will continue to promote and patronise Curling as we believe that India has the potential to scale great heights in sports. We acknowledge the support of the Indian Olympic Association in organising the splendid event,” the president said. Padma Shree Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian wrestler & Olympian and executive member, Indian Olympic Association was also present at the event’s conclusion.

“I am amazed at the level of talent that I saw here. The performances here have convinced me that India will achieve many milestones in Curling in the days to come. Soon, we may see a podium finish in the Winter Olympics. I look forward to more such events in the future," he said.