Second National Curling Championship kickstarts at Gulmarg

Gulmarg, Jan 6: The second National Curling Championship 2022-23 was inaugurated at Gulmarg on Friday.

The competition was inaugurated by Padma Shri Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian wrestler & Olympian in the presence of Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Ltd, & President, Curling Federation of India (CFI).

The Jammu & Kashmir Curling Association is organising the tournament under the aegis of the Curling Federation of India (CFI) with support from the Jammu & Kashmir sports council.

Religare Enterprises Ltd is supporting the Championship for the second year in a row, a statment said.

The competition is being attended by 300 participants & officials and 15 teams from across the country in various disciplines under the sub junior, junior and senior categories.