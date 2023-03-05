Secretary Culture visits Panchayat Kanispora Block Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 5: Secretary Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, today visited Panchayat halqa Kanispora, Baramulla as a part of the follow-up programme of the fourth phase of ‘Back to Village’ (B2V-4), as Prabhari Officer.
An overwhelming response from the public was witnessed during the follow-up programme.
Secretary, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad along with officers of line departments, organized Gram Panchayat and conducted an inspection of several ongoing development works.
During his visit, Secretary convened a meeting of officers from line departments, PRI members and the general public to take stock of the follow-up of “Back to Village” phase fourth” at Panchayat halqa Kanispora.
The Prabhari officer interacted with the officers and enquired about the steps being taken up for early redressal of grievances as put forth in the Gram Sabha during Back to Village-4. The line departments apprised him of development works going on in the panchayat.
He exhorted the officers to work in close coordination for the development of villages. He directed them to organize awareness camps regarding self-employment schemes in the Panchayat so that the maximum number of unemployed youth can benefit from these programmes. He also urged the local youth to take benefit of self-employment schemes.