Secretary DLSA visits District Jail Baramulla

During the visit, the team took a round of all barracks of the District Jail and interacted with jail inmates.

On the occasion, the Jail inmates from District Jail Baramulla raised issues regarding Medical Facility, Water Facility and Electricity besides they also demanded one PLV at District Jail Baramulla.

The team assured them that their genuine grievances will be looked into for timely redressal. They also affirmed that every necessary facility will be provided to them so that they do not face hardships in the Jail.