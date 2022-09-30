Secretary Health inspects healthcare facilities at Handwara

Kupwara, Sep 30: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, on Friday visited Kupwara to review status of medical facilities and infrastructure development in the district.
Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray besides Director Coordination, Dr. Yash Pal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Handwara Nazir Ahmad Mir, Chairman MC, Handwara, Masroor Banday, Chief Medical Officer Kupwara and other concerned officers accompanied the Secretary.
During the visit, Secretary inspected various ongoing construction works on Rs 84 crore 200 bedded District Hospital at Handwara. He inspected entry points of the hospital, Operation Theatres, MRI room, Laboratories, USG, ECG, Labour room and other wards. He was informed that Rs.46 crore have been incurred on execution of the hospital, so far.
Secretary also visited functional District Hospital Handwara and inspected various wards including medical store, registration section, mental therapy section and other facilities.
He directed the executing agencies to speed up execution of the building ensuring completion within shortest possible time.
Secretary visited the site of Medical College at Chougol Handwara where he was informed that 251 kanal land has already been demarcated. He inspected the site plan of the Medical College to be raised with an approved cost of Rs 255 crore and asked for construction of 4 lane approaching road with green patch in centre. He also inspected makeshift plan for Medical College.
Later, Secretary while talking to media said that the aim of his visit was to review the health facilities in the district. He said medical facilities are improving in the district and the District Hospital is near completion which will get additional doctors and paramedics.
Regarding Medical College, Secretary said that the College will start functioning from next year which will boost the overall health scenario of the district.
Secretary visited various places including Biotech Park Handwara, Degree College Handwara and Kargama to assess the makeshift arrangement for accommodation of Medical College Handwara.