Secretary Health inspects healthcare facilities at Handwara

Secretary visited the site of Medical College at Chougol Handwara where he was informed that 251 kanal land has already been demarcated. He inspected the site plan of the Medical College to be raised with an approved cost of Rs 255 crore and asked for construction of 4 lane approaching road with green patch in centre. He also inspected makeshift plan for Medical College.

Later, Secretary while talking to media said that the aim of his visit was to review the health facilities in the district. He said medical facilities are improving in the district and the District Hospital is near completion which will get additional doctors and paramedics.