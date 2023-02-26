Secretary H&ME reviews healthcare arrangements

Srinagar, Feb 26: Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar, today visited Gulmarg to take a review of healthcare arrangements being provided to the people and to see the arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit.
According to a press note, he was accompanied by Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, CEO Gulmarg Development Authority, Chief Medical Officer Baramulla, Block Medical Officer Tangmarg, officers from R&B Department, PWD and Youth Services and Sports Department and various officers and officials of the health department.
During his visit, Administrative Secretary Health visited the existing PHC Gulmarg and also visited the proposed site for the make-shift hospital. The Administrative Secretary Health directed the officers to make all the requisite arrangements for the people and also make full proof arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit.