Secretary J&K Board for PSP inspects hostels in Kupwara

Kupwara, Sep 5: Secretary, J&K Board for Pahadi Speaking People, Sapna Kotwal Tuesday paid a visit to Govt Boys and Girls Pahari hostels in Kupwara.
During the visit, the Secretary reviewed the status of facilities being extended to the students in these hostels besides interacting with the students and staff there.
She also took stock of the quality of education being provided to the students at both the hostels. She received feedback from parents and PRIs to improve the facilities to be provided to the boarding students.
The Secretary issued on the spot directions to the Hostel Administrations to provide essential basic facilities to the students residing in both the hostels and further asked them to improve the educational standards.
Secretary was accompanied by Chairperson BDC, Fareed Ahmad Khan; Warden, Firdous Ahmad Khan; Sarpanch, Mohd Khurshid Mir; Abdul Hamid Wani, Statistical Officer and parents.