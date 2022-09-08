Secretary NFCH reviews implementation of rehabilitation program

Srinagar: Secretary, National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), an autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Manoj Pant, today reviewed implementation of rehabilitation programme for terrorism affected children being executed under project ASSIST in Pulwama and Shopian districts during exclusive meetings held in this regard.

The meetings, chaired by the Secretary in both the districts separately, were attended by respective Deputy Commissioners, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary and Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DDO, NFCH, Ravi Shanker Tripathi, respective District Social Welfare Officers and other concerned officers of social welfare department.

During meeting at Pulwama, it was informed that about 451 children have been assisted in the district by NFCH with a financial assistance of Rs 11,43,250 released, so far, during the current financial year.