Secretary NFCH reviews implementation of rehabilitation program

Srinagar: Secretary, National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), an autonomous organization under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Manoj Pant, today reviewed implementation of rehabilitation programme for terrorism affected children being executed under project ASSIST in Pulwama and Shopian districts during exclusive meetings held in this regard.
The meetings, chaired by the Secretary in both the districts separately, were attended by respective Deputy Commissioners, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary and Sachin Kumar Vaishya, DDO, NFCH, Ravi Shanker Tripathi, respective District Social Welfare Officers and other concerned officers of social welfare department.
During meeting at Pulwama, it was informed that about 451 children have been assisted in the district by NFCH with a financial assistance of Rs 11,43,250 released, so far, during the current financial year.
At Shopian, Union Secretary was informed that 209 children have been assisted in the district by NFCH with requisite monthly financial assistance. Presently, 77 children are getting monthly assistance under the scheme tailored for rehabilitation of militancy affected children.
Secretary asked the officers of both the districts to identify the left out such children in their respective districts so that they shall be provided financial assistance for their rehabilitation under the scheme.
Pant said that NFCH has not received renewal or fresh cases of large number of eligible children from J&K, so far. He asked the concerned officers to expedite the process of tracing out eligible children for registration under the project.
He informed that a victim child, qualifying the requisite criteria, once registered is eligible for assistance till 25 years of age. He said the focus is to help them to obtain education and achieve their goals.
Deputy Commissioners informed that these children are being provided opportunity to visit various cities of the country including Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai for vast exposure.