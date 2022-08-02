Secretary TAD reviews progress on Tribal Research Projects for inclusive Development

Srinagar: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department (TAD), Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who is also holding the charge of Director, Tribal Research Institute, reviewed the progress on various research projects initiated for welfare and development planning for tribal areas in different sectors. The research projects are aimed at policy interventions and development planning for tribal welfare.

Special Secretary, Mohammad Harun Malik, Jt Director Planning, Shama un Ahmed, Dr Abdul Khabir, Dy Director TRI and other officers participated in the meeting.

Dr Khabir presented a detailed overview of tribal research projects which was followed by sector specific presentations by the project heads.