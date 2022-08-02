Secretary TAD reviews progress on Tribal Research Projects for inclusive Development

Srinagar: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department (TAD), Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who is also holding the charge of Director, Tribal Research Institute, reviewed the progress on various research projects initiated for welfare and development planning for tribal areas in different sectors. The research projects are aimed at policy interventions and development planning for tribal welfare.
Special Secretary, Mohammad Harun Malik, Jt Director Planning, Shama un Ahmed, Dr Abdul Khabir, Dy Director TRI and other officers participated in the meeting.
Dr Khabir presented a detailed overview of tribal research projects which was followed by sector specific presentations by the project heads.
Secretary, Dr Shahid emphasised on quality research and comprehensive reports bringing out gaps in tribal development and welfare which will form basis for formulation of Tribal Sub-Plan and allocation of funds for inclusive development.
He asked to prioritise healthcare, Education, livelihood, Skilling, Transhumant support system, culture and literature for perspective planning.