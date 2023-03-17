Secretary Tourism holds introductory meeting with tourism stakeholders

During the interaction, representatives of all segments of tourism trade including Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, Hoteliers Club, KHARA, KHAROF, NTTA, PILTOF, TAFI, DTOK, ADTOI, TAAI, shikara unions, representatives of tourism stakeholders from Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, travel bodies including TAAK, TASK and other such organization working in the tourism trade were present.