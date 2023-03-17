Secretary Tourism holds introductory meeting with tourism stakeholders

Srinagar, Mar 17: Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today chaired a marathon introductory meeting with representatives of various segments of the tourism sector of Kashmir valley at TRC, here today.
This was the first such interaction of Dr Abid Rasheed after assuming charge of the Tourism Department recently.
During the interaction, representatives of all segments of tourism trade including Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, Hoteliers Club, KHARA, KHAROF, NTTA, PILTOF, TAFI, DTOK, ADTOI, TAAI, shikara unions, representatives of tourism stakeholders from Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg, travel bodies including TAAK, TASK and other such organization working in the tourism trade were present.