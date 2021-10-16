Secretary tourism inaugurates specialised wellness center

Wellness centre will extend different types of treatments like cup Therapy, Accupuncture, prakritimizaj determination, lifestyle counselling and related services to patients.

A yoga session was also held in which officials and tourists participated.

Simultaneously, the Government Ayush department also organized a free wellness camp on the occasion where immuno boosting medicines were distributed among the tourists and locals.

It is pertinent to mention here that such wellness centers have also been setup at various tourist destinations like Patnitop, Gulmarg, Katra and ShahadraShariefRajouri.

Director Tourism, G.N Itoo, MD Tourism Fakhruddin, Director Planning Tourism, CEO Pahalgam, SDM Pahalgam, AD tourism and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.