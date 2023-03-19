Security cover to Gujarat conman: No intelligence failure but a mistake, says ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

He said that J&K police are in touch with the Gujarat police. Asked whether providing security cover to Conman was a security lapse and intelligence failure, the ADGP said: “It was not an intelligence failure but yes a mistake for sure which is being investigated.” He, however, said that any officer who ordered for providing security to the Conman will be dealt with.

About the query about possible rise in the crime rate, he said that there is no surge in the crime rate but there is an increase in reporting the crimes by the people who trust police for its thorough investigations. “Crime cases are being investigated thoroughly and culprits are being arrested and punished as well,” he said.

On attaching the properties, he said that property used for terrorist activity or used by terrorists for shelter will be attached be that a vehicle, building or a house.