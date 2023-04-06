Terrorist associate held in Bandipora: Police

During checking, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended. He has been identified as Jamshed Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rashid resident of Aloosa Bandipora, " the spokesperson said.

The police said that incriminating materials and ammunition including a Chinese grenade & 12 live AK-47 rounds were recovered from his possession.

"A case under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Bandipora and further investigation has been initiated, " the spokesman said.