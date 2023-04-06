Terrorist associate held in Bandipora: Police

Srinagar, April 06: Security Forces have arrested a terrorist associate linked to Lashkar e Taiba in Bandipora district and recovered explosive and ammunition from his possession.
A police spokesperson said that on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Aloosa area of Bandipora, a special checkpoint was established near Canal Road Aloosa, jointly by Police, 26 Assam Rifles & 3rd Bn CRPF.
During checking, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended. He has been identified as Jamshed Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rashid resident of Aloosa Bandipora, " the spokesperson said.
The police said that incriminating materials and ammunition including a Chinese grenade & 12 live AK-47 rounds were recovered from his possession.
"A case under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Bandipora and further investigation has been initiated, " the spokesman said.