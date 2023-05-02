Terrorist associate held with arms in Shopian: police

Srinagar, May 02: A terrorist associate of LeT outfit was arrested in Shopian along with arms and ammunition, police said.

A police spokesman said that based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Daramdora Keegam Shopian, a joint team of police along with Army (44RR) and CRPF (14Bn) launched a Cordon and Search Operation in the said area.

"During search, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested. He has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Daramdora Shopian, " he said.