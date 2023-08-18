Security Forces arrest two LeT associates in Kashmir's Sopore: Police

Srinagar, Aug 18: Security forces have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed outfit LeT in Sopore area of Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.
They said that the police also recovered two grenades and eight pistol rounds and other incriminating materials from their possession.
A police statement said that the police personnel along with Army's 52 RR at a joint checkpoint established at Sher Colony Tarzoo intercepted two suspicious persons who on seeing the joint party tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ab. Rashid Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Lone son of Gh. Mohd Lone both residents of Darnambal Tarzoo, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. "During search, 02 Grenades and 8 Pistol rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, " the statement said.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 78/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation initiated.