Security forces defuse grenade in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar, Oct 7: A UGBL grenade was defused on Thursday afternoon after found lying in crop fields in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials sources said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the grenade was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad called in after Army's 1 RR and police visited the spot.
The BDS defused the shell without causing damage to anyone or anything, an official told GNS.
Pertinently a militant was killed in an encounter at the same spot on August 12 this year.