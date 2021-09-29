Security forces launch search operation in Bandipora village

Kashmir

Security forces on standby during a cordon and search operation in Onagam village of north Kashmir's Bandipora on Wednesday September 29, 2021.Owais Farooqi for Greater Kashmir
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora, 29 Sep: Security forces on Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Peer Bhthoo locality of Onagam village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district Greater Kashmir has learnt.

An official said that columns of Army's 14 RR and J&K Police's Special Operations Group appeared in the area located on the outskirts of main town Bandipora this afternoon and started door-to-door searches there following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

The searches in the area were going on in the area at the time this report was filed.

