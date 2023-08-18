‘Security forces maintaining peace in J&K’
Srinagar, Aug 18: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Friday said that the security forces were maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the state-of-the-art CT scan centre at 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, the LG lauded the role of security forces in maintaining peace and a secured environment in J&K.
He congratulated the doctors and entire team of 92 Base Hospital for getting the CT scan centre equipped with modern facilities.
Sinha thanked the National Stock Exchange Foundation for their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and collaboration with the armed forces.
“It is reaffirmation of our promise to provide best possible care to brave combatants who serve on the frontlines with the motto of 'SevaParmoDharm' and risking their lives for our safety and security,” he said. “This is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to our soldiers and ensuring that they receive the exceptional care they deserve.”
The LG called upon every section of society, corporate, and organisations to come together as one unit, one team and discharge their responsibilities towards creating better facilities for valiant soldiers.
He commended the efforts of doctors and nursing staff of 92 Base Hospital in meeting both the preventive and curative needs for better health of the soldiers.
Sinha said that the new facility would ensure quick diagnosis and help in providing better treatment.
He also took round of the CT scan centre and inspected the facilities.
GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai; Managing Director and CEO National Stock Exchange, Ashish Kumar Chauhan; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Brig Rajeshwar Sharma were also present on the occasion.