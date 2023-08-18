‘Security forces maintaining peace in J&K’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the state-of-the-art CT scan centre at 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, the LG lauded the role of security forces in maintaining peace and a secured environment in J&K.

He congratulated the doctors and entire team of 92 Base Hospital for getting the CT scan centre equipped with modern facilities.

Sinha thanked the National Stock Exchange Foundation for their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and collaboration with the armed forces.