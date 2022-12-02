Security forces recover AK rifles, pistols along with narcotics in Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 02: Jammu and Kashmir police and army on Friday recovered arms and ammunition along with 10 packets of narcotics like heroine along LoC in Kamalkote Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

Quoting a senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that a joint team of police and 8RR of army recovered arms, ammunition and the contraband substance in Kamalkot area.