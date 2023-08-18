Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Kupwara: Army

Chinar Corps, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that the operation was launched jointly on August 15.

"Joint operation launched by Indian Army, @BSF_Kashmir and @JmuKmrPolice in Machhal Sector of Kupwara from 15-18 Aug based on Intelligence inputs by various agencies of likely presence of a cache of war like stores, " it said. The army said that huge cache of arms and ammunition including five AK Rifles, seven Pistols, four Hand Grenades and other incriminating materials were recovered. " The search is (still) in progress," it said.