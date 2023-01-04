Security forces recover three pistols, as many grenades in Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 4: Police and army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered three pistols, along with ammunition, and as many Chinese Grenades from a house belonging to Shameem Ahmad Shiekh son of Suderdin Sheikh of Sudhpora Taad.
“Acting on specific information, Police alongwith Army (03/08GR) launched a joint cordon and search operation in village Sadhpora Taad area of Karnah, Kupwara,” a police spokesperson said, as reported by GNS.
“During the search operation, the joint team recovered arms and ammunition including 03 Pistols, 03 Pistol Magazines, 22 Pistol rounds and 03 Chinese Grenades from a house belonging to Shameem Ahmad Shiekh son of Suderdin Sheikh resident of Sudhpora Taad," he said.
Accordingly, he said, a case (FIR No. 02/2023) under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.