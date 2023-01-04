Security forces recover three pistols, as many grenades in Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 4: Police and army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered three pistols, along with ammunition, and as many Chinese Grenades from a house belonging to Shameem Ahmad Shiekh son of Suderdin Sheikh of Sudhpora Taad.

“Acting on specific information, Police alongwith Army (03/08GR) launched a joint cordon and search operation in village Sadhpora Taad area of Karnah, Kupwara,” a police spokesperson said, as reported by GNS.