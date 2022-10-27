Kashmir

Security forces resume searches at Baramulla gunfight site

A soldier was injured in the exchange of fire yesterday.
Army soldiers heading towards the encounter site in Baramulla.
Army soldiers heading towards the encounter site in Baramulla.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Oct 27: The police and security forces resumed the searches at the site of a gunfight that broke out yesterday in a forest area in Sheeri Chandoosa in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the search operation which was halted last night due to darkness was resumed at first light today.

A soldier was injured in the exchange of fire yesterday, it added. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable.

It said the operation is underway in a dense forest area in Sultanpora.

Baramulla
encounter

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com