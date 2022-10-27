Security forces resume searches at Baramulla gunfight site

Srinagar, Oct 27: The police and security forces resumed the searches at the site of a gunfight that broke out yesterday in a forest area in Sheeri Chandoosa in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the search operation which was halted last night due to darkness was resumed at first light today.
A soldier was injured in the exchange of fire yesterday, it added. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable.
It said the operation is underway in a dense forest area in Sultanpora.