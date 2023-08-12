Security forces sensitise students about nationalism amid ongoing Tiranga Rally campaign

Baramulla, Aug 12: In a bid to foster a deeper sense of patriotism and national pride, security forces have taken an active role in educating students about the significance of nationalism during the ongoing Tiranga Rally campaign.
As part of this initiative, Tiranga rallies were organised on Saturday, where students from various schools across Kashmir participated to celebrate the spirit of the nation.
One such rally was organised by CRPF along with students from Sheeri and its adjoining areas in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The campus of Sunrise Quality Public School Kitchama, Baramulla, served as the venue for the event.
At the occasion, the Commander of 53 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sanjeev Kumar in his address to the students emphasised the paramount importance of nationalism.
The Commander's address echoed with a call for unity and a shared understanding of the ideals that the Indian tricolor represents.
"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, a sense of nationalism should prevail everywhere. The beauty of our country lies in the fact that regardless of where a citizen is from, everyone is considered equal and possesses equal rights," Kumar told students.
He went on to underscore the unique democratic fabric of India, where, he said, individuals from all walks of life, whether rich or poor, have equal participation in the governance of the nation.
Recalling his extensive travels across the length and breadth of India, the officer lauded the virtuous citizens who contribute to the nation's progress through their hard work.
"One such example is of our farmers who work day in and day out to grow food for us. If we want to progress and prosper we have to keep working and keep moving on. That is how one can progress and prosper," he said.
He said the flag of "our country is a significant symbol, representing the idea that we must make progress through peaceful means." "It signifies the need to work tirelessly 24 hours a day and keep moving forward, as progress is achieved through work and continuous effort," he said.
During the address, the CRPF Commander also stressed the importance of understanding and respecting the tricolor flag's code.
Over the past few days, the Tiranga Rally campaign has been gaining momentum across the Valley as a grassroots movement to strengthen the sense of nationalism and pride among citizens.