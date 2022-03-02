Security guard dead, another hospitalised due to suspected asphyxiation in Khrew
Srinagar, Mar 2: A security guard died while another was hospitalised due to suspected asphyxiation in Khrew area of Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNT reported that the duo working at a cement factory in Khrew area were found in an unconscious state at their accommodation.
They were shifted to nearby Primary Health Centre Khrew where doctors declared one of the security guards identified as Ghulam Hasan Ganai son of Muhammad Jamal, a resident of Braripora Handwara, dead on arrival. The report said that asphyxiation is believed to be the cause of the death.
Another security guard, identified as Ghulam Muhammad Bhat son of Asadullah Bhat of Chandpora Rajpora village of Pulwama, was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
After medico-legal formalities, police handed over the body to the family of the deceased.
Police have started proceedings under section 174 CrPc.