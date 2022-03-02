Security guard dead, another hospitalised due to suspected asphyxiation in Khrew

Quoting official sources, news agency KNT reported that the duo working at a cement factory in Khrew area were found in an unconscious state at their accommodation.

They were shifted to nearby Primary Health Centre Khrew where doctors declared one of the security guards identified as Ghulam Hasan Ganai son of Muhammad Jamal, a resident of Braripora Handwara, dead on arrival. The report said that asphyxiation is believed to be the cause of the death.