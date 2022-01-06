Security guard injured after burglars attempt to loot ATM in Budgam

Srinagar Jan 6: Two masked burglars, seemingly "drug addicts" on Thursday evening made an abortive bid to loot a J&K Bank ATM in Nasrullahpora village of central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.
As per a police spokesperson, the burglars damaged the ATM and injured the security guard.
Police swung into action and arrested one of the burglars while the other fled from the spot. Both appear to be drug addicts, police said.
"Masked burglars attempted to loot JK Bank ATM at Nasrullahpora Budgam, ATM damaged, security guard received minor injuries," the police statement read.
"One of the suspected burglars was arrested immediately . The identity of the second burglar ascertained. Both appear to be drug addicts," it added.