Security, law and order scenario reviewed in Awantipora

The meeting was attended by DIG SKR Rayees Mohammed Bhat, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF D.P Upadhayay, SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousif, SSP Anantnag Ashish Kumar Mishra and other senior officers of Police and CRPF. During the meeting, ADGP appreciated the efforts of Police for maintaining law and order in the Police district. During the meeting, he took stock of the overall security situation and counter insurgency operations. He emphasised upon the officers to adopt a professional approach while dealing with counter insurgency operations. He also urged officers to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among the agencies working on ground. He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict vigil over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under law against them.