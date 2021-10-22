Security-Related Expenditure | Govt ask deptts to submit SRE estimates to seek funds from MHA

Srinagar, Oct 22: Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all the administrative departments to submit budget estimates of security related expenditure (SRE) for adoption by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

J&K’s Finance Department has written to all the departments to furnish Revised Estimates 2021-22 and Budget Estimates 2022-23 against SRE (Police) and SRE (R&R) for adoption by the MHA.