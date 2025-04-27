Security review held at Gulmarg over crowd management, security deployment

Baramulla, Apr 27: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Gurinderpal Singh on Sunday visited Gulmarg to review security scenario in view of tourist footfall in the world famous tourist destination. Talking to media persons, SSP Baramulla said that Gulmarg, being one of the main tourist attractions witnesses a footfall of around 3,000 to 5,000 people on a daily basis.

“Tourists are coming to Gulmarg and we provide them proper security,” he said. He said a huge deployment of Army, CRPF and Police remains around Gulmarg but considering the heightened security concerns, they have taken a thorough review of the security concerns.

“As of now, we have not yet seen any security concerns here. But in case it does come over sometime or we are informed of something, we will be taking care of all of those loopholes,” he said.

He said wherever tourists are visiting in Gulmarg, they have armed deployment there to take care of all contingencies. “Today’s review was not only from the perspective of Pahalgam but also from the perspective of crowd management issues, fire emergency as in case there is an emergency with regard to the fire incident and the contingencies they can do,” he said. He said a review was taken with the perspective of rescuing tourists in case there is electricity shutdown and tourists get stuck in Gandola.

“What all skill sets we need to give to our personnel, we have taken a review of all. More or less, it is satisfactory, all the forces including Army, CRPF, JK Police are here.

We also have full support from all the local authorities,” he said. When asked about the ban on trekking, SSP Baramulla said that the government has drafted a regulation for people planning to go for trekking.

“In case somebody wants to go for trekking, they should inform us, so that we can deploy the protective security measures with them,” he said.

SSP Baramulla further said that the Police authorities must be aware about the people going on trek.

“If there is a 10km trek, if someone wants to go on it, then we should be aware that someone is going. We have only made that regulation, otherwise we have not stopped it. Because we want to ensure that security operations around the trek are properly done in advance so that the area remains secure. He further said that JK Police and all other security agencies are at the forefront for the service of the tourists. “Nobody needs to panic, we are all here for your security and we will take care of everything and all contingencies,” SSP Baramulla said.