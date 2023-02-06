ADGP reviews security in Baramulla, urges officers to restrict movement of anti-nationals

The ADGP Kashmir was briefed by DIG North Kashmir about the overall prevailing security situation, & counter-Infiltration grids and counter-terrorist operations in the North Kashmir Range.

While appreciating the efforts of Police for maintaining law & order, Kumar emphasised upon the officers to adopt professional approach while dealing with counter terrorist operations.

He also urged upon officers to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among all the agencies working on ground.

He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict vigil on the anti-national elements especially terrorist associates who are hell bent to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the valley. Special focus was given on handling drug menace and strict action against drug peddlers.