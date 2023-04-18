Security review meeting held in Awantipora

During the meeting, follow-up of previous meetings and various security measures were discussed for ensuring peace and stability in the Police district. Various aspects of policing including investigation of cases specifically NDPS and UAPA cases and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.

While interacting with the officers, SSP Awantipora reiterated the importance of strengthening the counter-insurgency and security grid of their respective areas. Besides taking stringent action against those involved in anti-national activities, SSP Awantipora stressed making strategies and plans to fight crime in a more effective manner.