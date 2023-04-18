Security review meeting held in Awantipora

Awantipora, Apr 18: SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmed Zargar chaired a crime and security review meeting with SDPOs, DySP DAR Awantipora, CIO SIU Awantipora and SHOs of police district Awantipora.
During the meeting, follow-up of previous meetings and various security measures were discussed for ensuring peace and stability in the Police district. Various aspects of policing including investigation of cases specifically NDPS and UAPA cases and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed.
While interacting with the officers, SSP Awantipora reiterated the importance of strengthening the counter-insurgency and security grid of their respective areas. Besides taking stringent action against those involved in anti-national activities, SSP Awantipora stressed making strategies and plans to fight crime in a more effective manner.
The officers were urged to make all possible efforts to fight against the menace of drug abuse and work with dedication to prevent social crimes. SSP Awantipora emphasized upon the participating officers to ensure quantitative and qualitative disposal of under investigation criminal cases.
All officers were instructed to adopt a public-centric approach and to ensure the timely redressal of their grievances.